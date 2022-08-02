Ryan Tannehill raves about Titans’ rookie class

The Tennessee Titans ended last season in heartbreak and disappointment, but hopes are still high that they’ll be able to bounce back with another stellar campaign in 2022.

While some Titans fans might still be frustrated by what they lost this offseason, namely star wide receiver A.J. Brown, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill is thrilled with the new players the team has added.

After training camp practice Monday, Tannehill raved about the Titans’ incoming rookie class, clearly excited about their ability to contribute immediately.

If the Titans end up making a deeper playoff run this year, don’t be surprised if their first-year players have a plenty to do with it.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into preseason

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire