Ryan Tannehill: If we play clean football and sustain drives, we’ll be in good shape

Though the Titans were the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season, they have not gotten off to a good start in 2022.

Tennessee had a chance to defeat the Giants in Week One but kicker Randy Bullock missed a last-second field goal wide left. Then the Bills thrashed the Titans on Monday night in a game that was never competitive.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has completed just 58.5 percent of his passes for 383 yards with a pair of touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He said on Wednesday that the Titans need to stop shooting themselves in the foot on offense.

“And at the end of the day, it just comes down to the playing clean football, not hurting ourselves with dumb mistakes or penalties, and being able to sustain drives,” Tannehill said, via Drake Hills of the Tennessean. “If we do that, we’ll be in good shape.

“[W]e hurt ourselves, putting ourselves in longer-down distance situations this past week. There were some penalties, negative plays. They really backed us up, kind of killed some drives with that. So being able to stay in third-and-manageable situations and then when we do get those opportunities, we gotta convert.”

The Titans have won the last two AFC South division titles with Tannehill as their starting quarterback. But at this point, they’re at the bottom of the division behind 1-1 Jacksonville, 0-1-1 Houston, and 0-1-1 Indianapolis.

