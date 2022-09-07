Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said this offseason that he need help climbing out of a “dark place” after throwing three interceptions in the team’s home playoff loss to the Bengals in January and the start of a new season makes it possible for him to fully turn his attention to the future.

Tannehill will start what he hopes is another playoff push against the Titans on Sunday and he told reporters on Wednesday that he is done dwelling on the past. He may use it as motivation, but he’s adamant that he’s turned the page once and for all on how last year ended.

“I have a burning fire inside of me, there’s no question about that,” Tannehill said, via the team’s website. “But at this point, it’s a new season. What happened last year doesn’t matter. But, no doubt, there’s a passion and a fire burning. [What happened last year] has been behind me. The past is the past. It’s a fuel, it’s a fire inside of me. But the past is the past and I am ready for this year.”

The Titans have running back Derrick Henry back to full health, but they no longer have wide receiver A.J. Brown on the roster and they’ll be breaking in a couple of new starters on the offensive line. Finding the right groove with the new group should leave little time for anyone in Tennessee to spend their time thinking about the past.

Ryan Tannehill: The past is fuel, but it’s a new season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk