Ryan Tannehill over 100 yards passing for first time in postseason

Ryan Tannehill attempted 15 passes and threw for 72 yards against the Patriots in the wild-card round. He attempted 14 passes and threw for 88 yards against the Ravens in the divisional round.

A lot was made of the Titans becoming the first team with back-to-back playoff wins with fewer than 100 yards passing since the Bengals in 1988.

Tannehill is 10-of-16 for 114 yards and a touchdown on three drives Sunday. The Titans have scored on all three drives and hold a 17-7 lead.

His touchdown pass went to extra offensive lineman Dennis Kelly with 6:39 remaining in the half.

It’s the first time Tannehill has thrown for more than 100 yards since Week 17 when he threw for 198 against the Texans. He threw for 272 in Week 16 against New Orleans and last topped 300 yards in Week 14 against the Raiders when he threw for 391.

Tannehill averaged 27 attempts and 260 yards in his 10 regular-season starts. He has 26 touchdowns and six interceptions, including the postseason, since taking over the starting job from Marcus Mariota.