Ryan Tannehill is oldest of football Tennessee Titans, but he 'doesn't have a cane yet'

In spite of his age and whatever concerns that came with his season-ending ankle injury in 2022, Ryan Tannehill feels great. In fact, he still feels young.

“I’m young at heart, I feel young and I don’t have a cane yet,” Tannehill said after Thursday's Titans practice — exactly a week after his 35th birthday.

For Tannehill, the Titans’ oldest player, a youthful aura can be beneficial. The starting quarterback has reached a critical juncture in his career. Entering the final year of the four-year deal that brought him to Tennessee, he is at a point where his long-term future is in question.

While he is the presumptive starter for 2023, Tannehill is coming off a 2022 season that showed just how finite his time is as a Titan.

In just the second week of regular-season play, he threw two interceptions and was benched in favor of Malik Willis in the third quarter of a blowout against the Bills. Weeks later, he was sidelined again with an ankle injury that forced him to miss two consecutive games and the final three of the season.

When he was available, Tannehill didn't look his best, either, wavering through the season for a second straight year after resounding success in 2019 and 2020.

For the first time, age seemingly caught up to him, and it showed in his first losing season in Tennessee.

Willis and now Will Levis, who the Titans selected in April's draft, are poised to thrive as backups, but surely have their eyes on the starting spot if Tannehill regresses significantly or loses more time to injury.

Still, right now, Tannehill feels good. With a healthy body and a youthful spirit, he also seems self-assured that he will put together a strong contract year that will allow him to play beyond 2023.

“I feel really good,” he said. “I’m thankful that I feel really good coming off of surgery last year … I’m excited where I’m at physically.”

