Ryan Tannehill officially out for Sunday

All signs pointed to Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill missing Sunday’s game in Houston when he missed Saturday’s walkthrough practice with an illness and the Titans have now made it official.

The team announced that Tannehill, who has also been dealing with an ankle injury, will not travel with the team to Houston and has been ruled out for Week Eight. Third-round pick Malik Willis will make his first NFL start.

The Titans also announced that they have elevated quarterback Logan Woodside from the practice squad to serve as Willis’ backup.

Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison was called up as well. He and Woodside will revert to the practice squad after Sunday’s game.

