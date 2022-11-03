Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill officially was a non-participant at Thursday’s practice. Reports at the start of practice indicated he was not on the field.

Tannehill, who has an ankle injury, was a limited participant Wednesday.

Running back Derrick Henry was limited Wednesday with a foot injury. The injury was removed from the report Thursday, but he was listed as a non-participant with a rest day.

“My foot is fine; there’s nothing wrong,” Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I’ll be out there on Sunday playing. My foot is fine. There is nothing to panic about. Everybody has a great Thursday. There’s nothing wrong with my foot – right or left. My foot is fine.”

The Titans made four other changes to their practice report.

Offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (toe) and defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu (knee) went from limited participants Wednesday to having full participation Thursday. The team added offensive guard Nate Davis (not injury related) and nose tackle Teair Tart (hamstring) to the report as limited participants.

Fullback Tory Carter (neck), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), defensive tackle Naquan Jones (illness), and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) remained non-participants Thursday.

Defensive lineman Kevin Strong (ankle) still was limited.

Ryan Tannehill officially a non-participant in Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk