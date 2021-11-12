The Titans took the practice field without quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Friday.

Reporters at the open portion of the team’s practice noted that Tannehill was among the player who were not participating in the session. There’s no word on the reason for Tannehill’s absence at this time as he has not been on the team’s injury report this week.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will hold a press conference later in the day and Tannehill’s status is sure to be a primary topic of conversation.

Wide receivers A.J. Brown (knee) and Julio Jones (hamstring) weren’t on the field either for the Titans on Friday. Their outlook for Sunday’s game against the Saints will also become clearer once Vrabel speaks and the team releases their injury designations.

Ryan Tannehill not on practice field Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk