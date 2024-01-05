Ryan Tannehill named starting quarterback for Tennessee Titans' Week 18 game vs. Jaguars

Ryan Tannehill will start his last guaranteed game in a Tennessee Titans uniform on Sunday, ending his contract with the team under center while rookie Will Levis recovers from his foot and ankle injuries.

The Titans (5-11) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) at Nissan Stadium for Week 18 action on Sunday (noon, CBS). Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday that Tannehill will start the game with Levis serving as the third-string quarterback.

Vrabel did not rule Levis out for the game as the rookie deals with a right foot injury sustained last week and a left ankle injury sustained Dec. 17, but the Titans have not had three active quarterbacks for any game this season.

If Levis is inactive as the third quarterback, he'd be eligible to enter the game only if both Tannehill and backup Malik Willis went down with injuries.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17), quarterback Malik Willis (7), and quarterback Will Levis (8) huddle before a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Is this the end for Ryan Tannehill?

Tannehill's contract with the Titans expires in March. He's played five seasons with the team, starting 62 games and leading the team to three playoff berths and two division titles. He's started seven games this season, owning a 2-5 record with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Speaking with media earlier in the week, Tannehill said his goal for this week is to "leave it on a win." When asked what he means by "it," Tannehill said "The season. My time here. The season."

Levis took over as the Titans' primary starter at the end of October after Tannehill sustained an ankle injury of his own in Week 6.

Vrabel officially ruled out only three players for Sunday's game: cornerback Anthony Kendall, defensive lineman TK McLendon and receiver Colton Dowell.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on X, the platform formerly called Twitter, @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Titans' Ryan Tannehill to start vs. Jaguar in Week 18