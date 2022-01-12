Ryan Tannehill named AFC offensive player of the week

The Titans needed a win over the Texans to clinch the AFC’s top seed and the coveted first-round bye.

They got it thanks in large part to a big game from quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Now Tannehill has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Tannehill finished the game 23-of-32 passing for 287 yards with four touchdowns. He threw three of them in the second quarter to give Tennessee a 21-0 lead. And after the Texans came back to make the score 21-18 early in the fourth quarter, he tossed a 3-yard touchdown to Julio Jones with seven minutes left in the contest to put Tennessee up by 10.

In 17 games this season, Tannehill completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,734 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Now Tannehill will watch the Wild Card round like the rest of us and await word on Tennessee’s first postseason opponent. He and the Titans should have Derrick Henry for that Divisional round contest, too, as the running back returns from a foot injury.

