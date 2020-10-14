The Titans made a lot of big plays in their 42-16 beatdown of the Bills on Tuesday night, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill could only rave about one after the game.

That one was Derrick Henry‘s stiff arm that sent Bills cornerback Josh Norman flying, a play that Tannehill thought was both amazing, and par for the course for Henry.

“I screamed, ‘holy crap,’” Tannehill said, via SI.com. “That was unbelievable just to see the way he tossed that guy. Derrick is a special player. We’ve seen the stiff arm from him. I saw it all last year. I’ve seen it before I got here, highlights of it. Obviously, he’s strong, physically a tough runner. That was probably one of the meanest stiff arms I’ve ever seen, no doubt.”

While Henry had the big highlight, it was Tannehill who turned in a truly outstanding game, keeping drives alive all night as the Titans made a major statement that they’re among the league’s elite teams.

Ryan Tannehill marvels at Derrick Henry’s “unbelievable” stiff arm originally appeared on Pro Football Talk