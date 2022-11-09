Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a limited practice Wednesday as he continues rehabbing his ankle injury.

Last week, Tannehill was limited in Wednesday and Friday’s practices and missed Thursday. He did not play against the Chiefs.

“Things are definitely getting better,” Tannehill said, via Nick Suss of The Tennesseean. “It’s going to be something I’m dealing with for a while. That’s just the nature of the injury. It’s not something that gets better overnight. It’s definitely testing my patience. It has up to this point and it’s still doing so. I’m just trying to stay patient with it and doing everything I can to help it heal the best I can and I’m excited to get back out there.”

The Titans have averaged only 292 yards and 17 points the past two games with rookie Malik Willis starting.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle), nose tackle Teair Tart (illness) and defensive back Josh Thompson (knee) missed Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry (not injury related), offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (toe), cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), running back Derrick Henry (not injury related), running back Dontrell Hilliard (groin), defensive back Lonnie Johnson (back), linebacker David Long (knee) and defensive lineman Kevin Strong (ankle) were limited.

Ryan Tannehill limited in Wednesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk