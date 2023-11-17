Ryan Tannehill likely to be active as Titans backup QB

The Titans will be without three players as they try to end a two-game losing streak this weekend, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to be in uniform.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Friday press conference that Tannehill will likely be active as Will Levis' backup against the Steelers on Sunday. Tannehill has been out of the lineup since injuring his ankle in Week Six and was relegated to a backup role last week when Vrabel announced that Levis will be the starter moving forward.

Vrabel also said that the team has ruled out wide receiver Treylon Burks, left tackle Andre Dillard, and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

It will be the second straight game that Burks has missed with a concussion. Dillard suffered the same injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bucs and Murphy-Bunting has a thumb injury.