Ryan Tannehill on Jon Robinson firing: Surprised, but have to focus on task at hand

Jon Robinson was the General Manager of the Titans when signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill in 2019 in a move that led to Tannehill taking over as the team’s starter during that season and playing well enough to jumpstart a career that had stalled in Miami.

That will go down as one of Robinson’s best moves as the man in charge of personnel in Tennessee, but he missed on enough others that his run with the team came to an end on Tuesday. Robinson was fired and Tannehill responded to the news during a media session on Wednesday.

Tannehill said that he was “surprised by it, obviously” and that he was thankful for everything Robinson did for him during their time together in Tennessee, but offered no opinion about the move other than that team owner Amy Adams Strunk is “trying to do what she thinks is best for the organiziation.”

He added that the firing “adds another layer to the week” as the team prepares to face the Jaguars, but that the team has to focus on the task at hand despite the upheaval in the front office.

