The Titans have key players listed as questionable on both sides of the ball this week.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said that quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are both in that category for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Tannehill was out of practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, but got back on the field Thursday. He is not expected to practice Friday and Vrabel said that the team will give him as much time as possible before making a decision about his status. Rookie Malik Willis would get the start if Tannehill can’t go and the Titans would have to elevate Logan Woodside from the practice squad by 4 p.m. ET Saturday to have him available against Houston.

Simmons is also dealing with an ankle injury and hasn’t practiced this week. He told reporters he wants to play, but a call will wait until closer to kickoff.

Fullback Tory Carter (neck) and linebacker Rashard Weaver (back) have been ruled out.

Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons questionable to play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk