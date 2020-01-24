Ryan Tannehill has high praise for Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota may no longer be the starter in Tennessee, but he is still making an impact for the Titans.

Mariota, the former No.2 overall pick, has failed to live up to lofty expectations in Tennessee. Midway this season, he found himself relegated to the bench as the team gave Ryan Tannehill the keys to the car.

The story from here didn't play out as many fans expected.

There were no hard feelings. Rather then be all "woe is me," Mariota supported the move and supported Tannehill.

In fact, as the Titan's season came to an end in the AFC Championship Game, Showtime camera caught an exchange between the two quarterbacks that truly shows the type of person Mariota is.

Nothing but respect between @ryantannehill1 and Marcus Mariota at the end of the @Titans season. #InsideTheNFL TONIGHT 9PM ET/PT on @showtime. pic.twitter.com/hglc0RvG4S — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) January 21, 2020

That's right, a visibly frustrated Tannehill was stopped and consoled by Mariota, with Mariota telling him "I am excited for you... it's the start of something great, brother. I am so excited for you."

Tannehill replaced Mariota, led the Titans on an improbable playoff run, and is now in Orlando prepping for the Pro Bowl.

In an interview with the media, he had nothing but high praise for Mariota.

Marcus is an incredible human being, and I have so much respect and love for him. The way he handled things... it was an incredibly tough situation. He was in Tennessee for five years, and it was his team and where he made his home. The way things went down, I don't think many guys in the world would handle it the way he did. He handled it like a true professional. He was supportive of me from Day One. I know he was hurting, and I tried to be empathetic with that throughout the season and give support to him as well. But he handled it so well.. he was supportive of me, helped me out on game days, in preparation during the week. He was just a consistent guy throughout the year.

That wasn't all. He added, "We are great friends and we will continue to be great friends."

It's moments like this that the world gets to find out what fans in the Northwest already knew - Marcus Mariota is truly special.

Ryan Tannehill has high praise for Marcus Mariota originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest