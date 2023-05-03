Ryan Tannehill is healthy and happy still to be in Tennessee

Nothing has changed for Ryan Tannehill since the end of last season except his health. The Titans quarterback is healthy again after surgery and rehab on his injured ankle and is participating in the team’s offseason program.

After an offseason of rumors and speculation about Tannehill’s future in Tennessee, he remains the team’s starting quarterback.

“Well, I appreciate it being clarified, but nothing’s given to you in this league, and I’ve seen that over my now 12 years here in the NFL,” Tannehill said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “Things can change quickly. So just as a player, you understand, like I said earlier, you have a process that you go about. You take advantage of each and every day and try to grow as a player every day that you get the opportunity to do that and you have to progress and you have to make plays when it comes down to it.”

The team’s selection of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the second round actually makes Tannehill’s future clearer.

Tannehill is entering the final year of his contract with a cap hit of $36 million. He declined to answer whether he and General Manager Ran Carthon have discussed an extension, but it’s a good bet they haven’t.

He faces a prove-it season, with the Titans likely to let him walk in free agency unless he stays healthy and does something special this season.

Tannehill, though, insists he’s going to worry about only things that he can control.

“Yeah, I tried to stay out of it, honestly,” Tannehill said of rumors about his future. “Didn’t see a lot of it. I’d get a text from a friend or something, and say, ‘Oh really?’ So, just try to stay out of it as much as you can. I think riding that rollercoaster is a tough one to ride, so just try to stay out of it and just kept my head down, kept doing the things I could do each and every day, and if something was going to happen, I’m sure they’d let me know. So didn’t I really ride that rollercoaster.”

The Titans drafted Malik Willis in the third round last year as the heir apparent, and he didn’t work out. But Tannehill was criticized for saying it wasn’t his job to mentor Willis.

Tannehill was more diplomatic when asked about Levis on Tuesday.

Levis is the quarterback of the future, but Tannehill remains as the quarterback for now.

Ryan Tannehill is healthy and happy still to be in Tennessee originally appeared on Pro Football Talk