How Ryan Tannehill handled Tom Brady rumors during Titans contract talks

Remember when the Tennessee Titans were a front-runner to sign Tom Brady?

It feels like ages ago, but Mike Vrabel's club was considered a strong favorite to lure the 42-year-old quarterback away from the New England Patriots in free agency.

The Titans stuck with their current QB instead, signing Ryan Tannehill to a four-year, $118 million contract extension as Brady landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So, how did Tannehill feel about the rumblings that Tennessee may replace him with the GOAT?

"As a player, you don't know if those things are real, if they're trying to play both sides of coin or what," Tannehill said Tuesday in a conference call with reporters, via Pro Football Talk.

" ... I knew if they wanted me back, then we were going to get it worked out, and if they wanted to sign Tom, then they probably would have signed Tom. I try not listen too much to it."

Tannehill didn't have his head fully in the sand, though.

"Obviously, I was aware of the situation," he said. "I knew it could be happening, but I wasn't sitting at home stressed. ‘What could happen? What could happen?' Because at that point, it was really kind of out of my hands."

Tannehill was in a unique spot this offseason: He entered 2019 with a 42-46 record as a starter but compiled one of the best 10-game runs by a QB in NFL history to lead Tennessee past the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens into the AFC Championship Game.

That sample size was enough for the Titans to back the 31-year-old QB instead of reuniting Brady with his good friend Vrabel.

With Marcus Mariota now in Las Vegas, Tannehill has full runway in 2020 to prove Tennessee made the right decision, while Brady will be out to prove the Titans let one get away.

