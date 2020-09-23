Ryan Tannehill has had quite the start to the 2020 season

A struggling Vikings’ defense will be tested again in Week 3 against the Titans.

Normally, we don’t think of Ryan Tannehill as a huge threat at quarterback. But Tannehill helped get the Titans to the AFC Championship last season and is off to a hot start in 2020, having the Titans at 2-0.

Through two games, Tannehill has thrown for 488 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s completed 70.1% of his passes.

In just 12 games last season, Tannehill threw 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions while completing a wild 70.3% of his passes.

Will the Vikings be able to stop either Tannehill or All-Pro running back Derrick Henry? The odds don’t look great. So far, the Vikings rank 28th in both passing and rushing yards allowed.

Pick your poison.

If there is any hope for Vikings’ fans, it’s that the Titans haven’t exactly taken down powerhouses this season. Tennessee beat Denver 16-14 in Week 1 and beat Jacksonville 33-30 last week.

Maybe the Vikings can steal one and earn their first win of the season.

It will start with slowing down a Tennessee offense that has been pretty solid through two weeks this season.