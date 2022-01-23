The Titans finished the regular season as the top team in the AFC, but that didn’t help them on Saturday.

Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions, including one by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson with less than 30 seconds left to play. The Bengals needed one play to get into field goal position after that pick and Evan McPherson‘s kick made Cincinnati 19-16 winners in Nashville.

After the game, Tannehill called it a “frustrating day all the way around” and that the interceptions were “not my vision for the game at all.”

“This is brutal, you know,” Tannehill said in his postgame press conference. “It’s going to hurt for a long time. It’s going to be on my mind for a long time. It’s gonna take a long time to get over. You don’t look forward to this situation, you don’t look forward to being out when you had a great opportunity. And this is one of those things only time will heal.”

Saturday’s loss makes it two straight Titans seasons that have ended with home playoff losses and the offense has not played particularly well in either defeat. Tannehill’s contract makes it unlikely that he’ll be anywhere other than Tennessee, so finding a better formula will likely require tweaks on other fronts.

Ryan Tannehill: It’s gonna take long time to get over Saturday’s loss originally appeared on Pro Football Talk