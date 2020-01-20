Ryan Tannehill on future: Can’t think of anything but how close we were right now

An improbable season for Ryan Tannehill came to an end with the Titans’ 35-24 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC title game and the end of the run meant it was time for some to start looking forward to next season.

Tannehill is not signed for 2020 and joins running back Derrick Henry and right tackle Jack Conklin as key members of the Tennessee offense that could become free agents in March. Sorting all of that out will keep General Manager Jon Robinson busy in the coming weeks, but Tannehill wasn’t ready to start talking about what’s next so soon after the loss.

“I’ll have to take a step back and look at things here in the offseason,” Tannehill said, via Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean. “Obviously, I love this team. I love what this team was able to accomplish. I have a lot of love for the guys on this team and love playing with them. I will take a step back and look at that. But right now, I just really can’t think of anything but how close we were and this loss.”

Turning the offense over to Tannehill after a 2-4 start to the season with Marcus Mariota at quarterback turned out to be a defining moment for the 2019 Titans. The contract decisions made in the near future will start defining the 2020 edition of the team.