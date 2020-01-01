Ryan Tannehill’s first playoff start comes against Tom Brady, Patriots

Ryan Tannehill has started 98 regular-season games. He has started 40 fewer playoff games than Tom Brady.

In other words, the Titans quarterback never has started a postseason game.

“It is exciting,” Tannehill said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “It’s obviously a big opportunity for us, a huge challenge on the road. . . .I [always] wanted to be playing in January and competing for a championship.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It is the playoffs, and everything amps up a little bit. There is no preparing for next week if you lose – it’s win and move on or lose and go home. Obviously, everyone wants to keep playing. So, I definitely expect it to be an intense game and we are going to have to be just as intense if not more intense than the other team.”

Tannehill posted the fourth-highest single-season passer rating in NFL history behind only Aaron Rodgers’ 122.5 passer rating in 2011, Peyton Manning’s 121.1 in 2004 and Nick Foles’ 119.2 in 2013.

Tannehill passed for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Now, after winning seven of 10 starts this season, he gets to see if he can win his first playoff start. There certainly are easier first playoff games than going against Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in Gillette Stadium.

Tannehill promises not to be intimidated.

“At the end of the day, it is football, and you just have to be able to play and execute,” Tannehill said. “. . .I am just trying to find a way to win one game, and then we’ll handle the next one after that. [We just] need to do everything we can do this week to beat the Patriots and then whatever happens after that happens.”