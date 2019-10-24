Ryan Tannehill feels trust growing with wide receivers

Ryan Tannehill‘s first start as the Titans quarterback resulted in the team’s most productive passing day of the season and he gave a lot of credit for that to the team’s receivers.

Tannehill said he told the likes of Corey Davis, A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries to “attack the football and make plays” ahead of last Sunday’s game against the Chargers. All three of those players came up with key plays over the course of the 23-20 win, which leads Tannehill to have “a lot more trust” in them as they move toward this week’s game against the Buccaneers.

“Yeah, I expect it to continue to develop,” Tannehill said, via the team’s website. “The passing game is timing and trust, expecting those guys to be in the right spot at the right time. So, I have a ton of trust in those guys and I think I saw it happening in practice in training camp when I was able to throw to those guys a little bit. But really, just getting a week of practice under my belt with them only deepened that trust.”

The Buccaneers are giving up 304.5 passing yards per game, so there should be opportunities through the air for the Titans this weekend. Taking advantage of them should keep the trust and confidence moving in the right direction.