Ryan Tannehill excited “to go out and hopefully lead this team to wins”

Marcus Mariota is out of the Titans’ starting lineup, but this time it’s not for an injury.

When the Titans traded for Ryan Tannehill in March, it seemed like only a matter of time before he would start. The time is now.

Tannehill found out about the changing of the quarterback Tuesday afternoon in a meeting with head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel said Wednesday he made the switch because the team needed a “spark.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I am really excited,” Tannehill said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I didn’t know what was going to happen when I [came] here. But obviously I love playing the game, love being on the field, love competing with the guys in this locker room. So I am really excited to go out hopefully lead this team to wins.

“To get a starting role back at this point is really exciting for me, and I definitely want to take advantage of it. I am not trying to prove anything other than I can lead this team to wins.”

Tannehill replaced Mariota in the third quarter Sunday against the Broncos. He replaces Mariota in the starting lineup Sunday against the Chargers.

“It is a really tough situation,” Tannehill said. “I am really excited for my opportunity and being able to do what I love to do, but at the same time, I have a lot of feelings for Marcus and what he is going through. So I think it is my responsibility to this team that when we are out on this field and practicing and preparing is to go out with energy and enthusiasm and lead the guys around me, but at the same time, when I am talking with Marcus and dealing with Marcus, I have a ton of empathy for what he is going through, and I know it is not easy.

Story continues

“[Mariota] has been nothing but a professional through and through throughout this process, and it just speaks to the man he is, how he’s dealt with this. Obviously, he is hurting, but he’s handled it like a true pro and that says a lot about him.”

Tannehill, the eighth overall choice in 2012, went 42-46 in his career with the Dolphins. He threw for 20,434 yards with 123 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.