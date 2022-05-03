Ryan Tannehill: I don’t think it’s my job to mentor Malik Willis

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill admitted he was hurt personally and professionally by receiver A.J. Brown departing the organization.

But that wasn’t the only significant move Tennessee made that could significantly impact Tannehill’s job.

The Titans also drafted Malik Willis late in the third round on Friday, giving Tannehill some potential competition for QB1.

In his Tuesday press conference, Tannehill mentioned that he was not informed the club could take a quarterback before it happened. But he also understood that the front office would do what was in the best interest of the team — much like it did with Brown.

“I texted Malik right after we drafted him as well,” Tannehill said. “I have no problems with Malik. We’re looking to add talent and guys that can help us. We’ll add him to the room and go from there.”

That being said, Tannehill doesn’t appear poised to go out of his way to help Willis take his job.

“That’s part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room — we’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills,” Tannehill said. “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him. But if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

Frankly, Tannehill’s stance is understandable and he has a point. He’s paid to play and win games. Pat O’Hara is paid to be the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Plus, Tannehill is still ostensibly in the prime of his career at 33.

Willis may very well take over as Tennessee’s QB1 sooner or later. But it’s Tannehill’s job to hold him off by playing well and winning games.

