Ryan Tannehill: You don’t forget how to throw and catch in two weeks

With Derrick Henry doing the heavy lifting, Ryan Tannehill has thrown 29 passes for 160 yards in the Titans’ two playoff victories.

The quarterback is fine with any formula that leads to another win and a trip to the Super Bowl.

“Well I mean, being a quarterback, obviously I love throwing the ball, but I just want to win,” Tannehill said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “At the end of the day, that’s what we go out there each and every week is to find a way to win and do whatever it takes. So, if that’s throwing it 15 times and trying to execute those plays, that’s what I’ll do. If it’s 35, then that’s what it is.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tannehill averaged 27 attempts and 260 yards in his 10 regular-season starts. He has 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, including the postseason, since taking over the starting job from Marcus Mariota.

The Titans, though, haven’t called on him much in the postseason. They likely will Sunday.

“We’ve done it multiple ways throughout the season, and you don’t forget how to throw and catch and in two weeks,” Tannehill said. “It’s something we still have a lot of confidence in, and I know our guys outside have a lot of confidence in themselves, and I have a lot of confidence in them being able to get open and get them the football.”