Derrick Henry has become a human running back cheat code of sorts, with his size and speed combining to make a unique thereat at running back.

His performance has been instrumental in most of Tennessee’s victories in recent years, but that was especially true in last Sunday’s comeback win over Seattle. Henry had a career-high 35 carries in the contest, rushing for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a career-high six receptions for 55 receiving yards.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has had a front-row seat for Henry’s performances and told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that his “blood starts pumping” when Henry turns a corner and had one man to beat.

“You get excited knowing that he can make that guy miss,” Tannehill said, via Ben Arthur of the Nashville Tennessean. “Stiff arm, outrun him – whatever it may be – and find a way to get around him and go for the long run.”

Henry has led the league in rushing yards, carries, and rushing touchdowns in each of the last two years. He’s currently atop the league in each of those three categories through two weeks in 2021.

“You look at how many carries he’s had, how many touches he’s had over the past couple years,” Tannehill said. “He comes into the building and seems like he’s unfazed. He’s not ever walking around slow or sore. I just think he’s built different and that enables him … to continue to make plays on a week in, week out basis.”

Henry will have his next chance to excel against the Colts on Sunday.

Ryan Tannehill: Derrick Henry is built different originally appeared on Pro Football Talk