Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill spoke to reporters from the team’s facility on Wednesday and provided an update on the condition of his injured ankle.

Tannehill has missed the last two games because of the injury and said at his press conference that it is something he expects to be dealing with for a while, but that things are moving in a better direction as the team moves toward Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

“Feeling good, just getting better day by day. Definitely seeing the progress now,” Tannehill said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com.

Tannehill was listed as a limited participant in two practices last week before being listed as questionable on Friday. Wednesday will bring the first practice report of this week and last week’s progression suggests it will be much closer to gametime before the Titans make a call on Tannehill’s status.

Ryan Tannehill “definitely seeing the progress” with ankle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk