Ryan Tannehill-DeAndre Hopkins connection prospers, and other Tennessee Titans scrimmage observations

The Tennessee Titans' joint practices with the New England Patriots this week were canceled, but that didn't prevent the Titans from keeping the competitive juices flowing.

Tuesday was a blue-white scrimmage day at Titans training camp, with coaches drafting teams and pitting the Titans' roster against itself. The white team's offense included quarterback Ryan Tannehill and receiver DeAndre Hopkins while the blue team's offense was built around running backs Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears. Defensive stars Kevin Byard and Jeffery Simmons were on the blue team with defenders like cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and defensive linemen Arden Key and Teair Tart on the white team.

The divided teams put Tannehill's connection with Hopkins in the spotlight. Hopkins was Tannehill's favorite target in 7-on-7, 11-on-11 and two-minute drills, most notably hitting Hopkins for a deep touchdown on a trick play in 11-on-11 action. Tannehill also lofted a perfectly-placed deep corner route to Hopkins as time expired in the two-minute drill, getting the offense in field goal range. Hopkins hustled the ball to Tannehill after the catch to set up a spike with one second left, bringing newly-signed kicker Michael Badgley in to try a 45-yard field goal.

Badgley missed the kick but got another try after a pre-snap fracas between Tart and Simmons led to a penalty setting up Badgley for a closer 32-yard kick he made. Simmons wasn't particularly pleased with being the one who was assessed the penalty and shared some words with Tart and his coaches.

A few plays later, Badgley connected on a 50-yard kick as well.

Here are some more observations from the Titans' training camp scrimmage day Tuesday.

Tennessee Titans training camp observations: Aug. 22

Speaking of Badgley: The Titans waived kickers Trey Wolff and Caleb Shudak on Tuesday and brought in Badgley, the five-year NFL veteran who kicked for the Titans for one game in 2021. Prior to the miss-and-make at the end of the two-minute drill, Badgley was 7-for-10 on live kicks. He made kicks from 29, 41, 47, 33, 37, 33 and 33 yards out and missed from 48, 43, and 33 yards.

Tight end Chig Okonkwo went into the locker room early from practice with an unspecified injury. Titans who were not on the practice field include receivers Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips and Kearis Jackson, running backs Hassan Haskins and Jonathan Ward, offensive linemen Jaelyn Duncan and John Ojukwu and defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin.

Second-year quarterback Malik Willis connected on a pair of deep touchdown passes. First he hit rookie Colton Dowell on a go route in 7-on-7. Later in 11-on-11 Willis heaved a contested ball to receiver Racey McMath, who out-muscled the defensive back who was draped all over him for the score.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis was on the field but not in uniform as he continues to heal from an injury he describes as "nothing too serious." He threw a couple of passes during special teams periods and stretched with his teammates before practice but beyond that he only charted plays on a clipboard to help Tannehill and Willis with their days.

The Titans' undrafted rookie defensive players continued to look strong in coverage. Anthony Kendall broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Hopkins, preventing a touchdown. Eric Garror dropped what could've been an interception after reading a Willis pass in the air. Linebacker Otis Reese broke up a Tannehill pass in team drills.

One of the most notable defensive plays of the day came from safety Amani Hooker. Willis and the blue team's offense set up to start a drive with just 16 seconds left on the clock knocking on the door of field goal range. Willis lobbed a pass down the right sideline but Hooker robbed it out of the air, ending the threat before it could begin.

The biggest drawback to scrimmaging your own teammates is the lack of tackling. It's tough to get a read on how good the running game looks when Henry's and Spears' runs are whistled down before contact is initiated. But Henry had a few runs that looked like, had the practice been live, he might've broken free by going through defenders in a vintage Henry kind of way. Following practice, Henry embraced the competitiveness of the white-versus-blue day by saying he thought his team won the day but acknowledging Tannehill and Hopkins closed the gap in the final few periods.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ryan Tannehill, DeAndre Hopkins star in Tennessee Titans scrimmage