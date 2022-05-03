Ryan Tannehill criticized by former NFL players for Malik Willis comment

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been a lightning rod for criticism since the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals — and he didn’t help himself on Tuesday after saying it wasn’t his job to mentor Tennessee’s 2022 third-round pick, Malik Willis.

“That’s part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room. We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills,” Tannehill explained. “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

In defense of Tannehill, he’s right: it isn’t his job to bring a young player along; that’s what coaches are for. Adding to that, Tannehill wouldn’t be the first veteran signal-caller to not want to mentor the guy set to replace him.

Now, is this comment bad optics when it comes to being a leader and a teammate?

Sure, but at the end of the day Tannehill’s actions will speak louder than his words. I highly doubt he won’t help Willis in at least some form or fashion along the way, even under the circumstances.

Whatever the case may be, Tannehill’s comment drew criticism from multiple former NFL players. Here’s what they had to say:

Ryan Clark

I see Ryan Tannehill is on his “Not my job to mentor” energy. It’s not, but man it makes you a good teammate. You can win without your QB being a good teammate but better for the team if he is. What a leader! Guess the Steelers’ DBs had it all wrong taking time w/ rookies & 💩 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 3, 2022

Kurt Warner

I will never understand the “I’m not here to mentor the next guy” mentality… so for all you young QBs that need a mentor, DM me & Ill be that guy, happy to help in any way I can! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) May 3, 2022

Geoff Schwartz

Appreciate the honesty. Tannehill's job is winning games but it's nice when veterans go out of their way to mentor young guys. I had mentors as a young player and felt I needed to do the same when I was an older guy https://t.co/uA4jZcH6a8 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 3, 2022

Ramon Foster

👇🏽 it’s this part. 17 ain’t wrong because it’s not technically in his job description but man… https://t.co/QT1FUSAFlW — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) May 3, 2022

Nate Washington

Lmaooo is it is "job", no! But it's damn sure your "DUTY" as a "OG" in the league to mentor young guys on and off the field! Especially if you call yaself a CAPTAIN! Leadership comes with the cost of ego! No matter how you feel you must be a leader of ALL not just self! #Posers — Nate Washington (@nwash85) May 3, 2022

And y'all wonder why AJ said Mariota was the best LEADER he's ever been around!!! 🤷🏽‍♂️ #Truth — Nate Washington (@nwash85) May 3, 2022

Charles Woodson

No, he over thought it https://t.co/mNRHe5kElG — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) May 3, 2022

Lol these quarterbacks man https://t.co/aY8vDrRR1D — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) May 3, 2022

