Ryan Tannehill “confident in whoever” lines up at wide receiver

The Titans were missing both of their starting wide receivers at Wednesday’s practice.

Julio Jones and A.J. Brown were both out of action due to hamstring injuries. Reports this week have indicated that both players could miss the Week Four game against the Jets, which would leave receiver duties to Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Josh Reynolds, Cameron Batson, and Racey McMath.

It’s not how the Titans drew it up this offseason, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill said that he isn’t sweating the possibility of being without Jones and Brown.

“Something we believe in in this organization, is ‘Next man up’ mentality,” Tannehill said, via the team’s website. “Not sure who is going to end up trotting out there on Sunday, but [I’m] confident in whoever it is. I got a ton of reps and confidence in those [other] guys, and it has been something we have done since we have been here. Excited about the guys we have that can possibly step up for us.”

Brown was ruled out during last Sunday’s game and Jones didn’t play much at all in the second half, but that didn’t stop the Titans from getting a win. They may have to pull that off again this week.

Linebacker Bud Dupree (knee), cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder), left tackle Taylor Lewan (toe), and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (elbow) were also out of practice for Tennessee.

