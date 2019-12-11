Ryan Tannehill, Austin Ekeler are the #PFTPM players of the week

Technical difficulties delayed the Week 14 awards edition of #PFTPM by a day. So we did it today, giving those who deserve recognition their satisfaction (but no trophy or cash prize) a bit later than usual.

The two players of the week for the most recent week that was are Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

The case for each player is made in the video attached to this blurb. Which is a roundabout way of getting you to watch it.

I’ll be more direct: Please watch it. It’s Christmas, and I need the money to buy my son the GI Joe with the kung-fu grip.