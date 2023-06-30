Ryan Tannehill among 2022 leaders in completion rate inside 10-yard line

Only one quarterback in the NFL had a better completion rate inside the 10-yard line than Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill did during the 2022 campaign.

One would assume that means the Titans had a fair amount of offensive success when it comes to scoring points, but we know the reality is Tennessee sported one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

The problem lied in the fact that Tennessee couldn’t actually get the ball that far down the field.

When the Titans were able to, not only did Tannehill complete passes at a 64-percent clip, the second-best in the NFL, the Titans also crossed the goal line 64.29 percent of the time, the sixth-best mark, per Team Rankings.

Further showing the Titans ineptitude in terms of getting in position to score touchdowns, the Titans averaged just 2.5 red-zone attempts per game last season, the second-worst amount in the NFL.

Not that it needs to be said, but this cannot continue in 2023 if the Titans are going to rebound and take back the division.

