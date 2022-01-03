Ryan Tannehill: AFC South a big step, but we’re just getting started

The Titans won the AFC South with Sunday’s rout of the Dolphins and they also moved up to the first seed in the AFC playoffs, which served as a reminder of what lies ahead for Tennessee.

A win over Houston next weekend means they’ll have a bye and could have running back Derrick Henry back when they host a game during the divisional round of the playoffs. After the game, quarterback Ryan Tannehill said he was urging his teammates to keep an eye on what that would mean as they take some time to celebrate Sunday’s accomplishment.

“I’m thinking: Try to enjoy the moment and celebrate, but I’m going around telling the guys that we’re just getting started,” Tannehill said, via the team’s website. “It’s a big step and enjoy it, but we’re just getting started. We’ve got a long way to go and that was kind of my message going around to the guys. Congratulate them but thinking back of my mind, we’ve got a long way to go and we’re just getting started. Definitely try to enjoy the moment and celebrate today for what it is, but just knowing in the back of our minds that our ultimate goals aren’t done yet. We’ve still got a long way to go.”

The Texans are nowhere close to the playoff picture, but they did beat the Texans earlier this season and that memory should help Tannehill and head coach Mike Vrabel drive home the need to keep focus on winning in Week 18.

