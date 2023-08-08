Ryan Tannehill on addition of WR DeAndre Hopkins to Titans offense
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill joins "Inside Training Camp Live" and discusses the addition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Titans offense.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill joins "Inside Training Camp Live" and discusses the addition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Titans offense.
DeAndre Hopkins reportedly has a new team. What should we make of the veteran receiver's fantasy value with the Titans?
The five-time All-Pro has a new team.
Walker said the process of waiting for his eligibility case to be decided has “been extremely difficult on me and my family.”
Williams will get exposure and experience as a head coach after 12 seasons on NFL sidelines.
The Colts running back curiously wasn't watching practice on Tuesday.
Eric Bieniemy is hoping his success with the Chiefs can carry over to the Commanders.
Here's some unsolicited advice for all 16 of the NFC's projected starters at football's most important position.
Regardless of how Trey Lance responds to a challenge to be consistently accurate in the pocket, or how fast Sam Darnold can master the 49ers' scheme, Purdy is the guy.
Case Keenum, who's spent over a decade in the NFL and has seen up close what makes an effective starter, had some thoughts about Stroud on Monday.
The No. 2 pick of the draft will start his first preseason game this week.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Orioles ownership reportedly thought that benign comments citing stats from previous seasons made the team sound cheap.
If you like betting on season-long props, consider this one for the Browns' star running back.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
Gregg Popovich, officially one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history and arguably its best ever, has been reluctant to join his colleagues in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but the wait is over.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
As part of our preview of this season, we will be rolling out the Yahoo Sports Top 25 in the lead-up to the seven FBS games being played in Week 0.
The Cowboys are shifting their offensive system more drastically than they have since Prescott earned his starting role in 2016.
Chase wants Burrow's health at 100% and doesn't sound concerned about the risk of missed time to Cincinnati's season.