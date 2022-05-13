Ryan Switzer earns minicamp invite with Carolina Panthers

Former UNC football wide receiver Ryan Switzer is getting another shot to impress at the NFL level.

Switzer earned a tryout spot by being invited to the Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp, the team announced on Friday. He joins a long list of players at the rookie minicamp including draft picks Ikem Ekwonu and Matt Corral.

The receiver was a fourth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft and was then traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. He was on the move again, when he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Switzer has spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns but missed all of last season being on injured reserve with a foot injury.

In 41 career games, Switzer has 50 receptions for 320 yards and a touchdown. He also has a punt return for a touchdown in his career.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.