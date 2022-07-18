Ryan Switzer announces retirement from NFL

On Monday, former UNC football standout Ryan Switzer announced he has retired from the NFL.

The former Tar Heel wide receiver played in 41 games across three seasons in the NFL. He played one year with the Dallas Cowboys and two with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He last played in live-game action in 2019.

Switzer had been on the Cleveland Browns roster for the last two years but did not see live-game action. He suffered multiple injuries over the last few years that continued to set him back.

Switzer made his announcement via Twitter on Monday morning.

A new beginning. Thank you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/btReNDUyRJ — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) July 18, 2022

During his time at UNC, Switzer set multiple records. He holds programs records in career receptions (244) and yards (2,907).

Switzer was also a dynamic returner, scoring five punt return touchdowns and earning All-American honors as a freshman. He ended his career with a program record seven return touchdowns. That is also fourth best in NCAA Division 1 history.

After his UNC career was up, Switzer was selected in the fourth round by the Cowboys in 2017.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.