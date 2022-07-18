Receiver Ryan Switzer has announced his retirement on Monday.

“Unfortunately, in light of a recent injury, I feel I’m no longer able to meet the physical demands of the game,” Switzer said in a statement released on social media. “That said, I have decided to retire from the NFL.

“Although my playing days are over, I’m looking forward to using the knowledge and experience I’ve accumulated to help the next generation of players through coaching. I promise to bring the same relentless mindset that enabled me to live my dream of playing NFL football to this next chapter of my life.”

Switzer, 27, spent much of the last two seasons with the Browns. He was a practice squad player in 2020 and did not make an appearance. Then in 2021, he went on injured reserve in mid-August with a foot injury and did not play.

Switzer last had a tryout with the Panthers in April but he did not end up signing with the club.

The Cowboys made Switzer a fourth-round pick in 2017 and he served as a returner for the club as a rookie. He was traded to the Raiders in April 2018, who then sent him to the Steelers in August. He spent two seasons as the club’s returner before Ray-Ray McCloud took over that role in 2020.

Switzer recorded 50 receptions for 321 yards with one touchdown. He averaged 8.0 yards on 67 career punt returns and 21.8 yards on 63 kick returns. He had a punt return for a touchdown as a rookie with Dallas.

Ryan Switzer announces his retirement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk