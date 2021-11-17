Ryan Suter with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Zach Werenski scored the go-ahead goal with 1:19 remaining after Yegor Chinakhov tied it with his first NHL goal, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied past the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Monday night. Boone Jenner added a goal and an assist, and Adam Boqvist and Alexandre Texier also scored for Columbus, which stopped a two-game skid.
If the season ended today (and it doesn't), the New York Giants would have the No. 6 and No. 8 overall picks in the 2022 NFL draft.
Boone Jenner (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/15/2021
Before closing arguments began in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by someone under the age of 18. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot and killed two men and wounded another in August 2020, during protests over a police shooting in Kenosha, Wis.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about how they might harmonize their positions ahead of the Nov. 29 resumption of indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a top U.S. official said on Tuesday. Officials from Iran and the six nations that struck the pact - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - will meet in Vienna to see if Tehran and Washington can agree to resume compliance with the deal under which Iran curbed its nuclear program to gain relief from U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions. In 2018 then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the pact among the major powers known as the P5+1 and Iran and restored harsh U.S. sanctions, prompting Tehran to begin violating its nuclear restrictions about a year later.
Michigan Wolverines basketball game time, TV channel info, radio, score updates and analysis as they play the Seton Hall Pirates to start the season.
An NFL Network reporter said former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins' pregame preparations were questioned by his coaches before Sunday's game.
Bol Bol is unstoppable.
Committee chairman Gary Barta said the quiet part out loud: Inside that room, eye tests, reputations and helmets carry more weight than results.
Two of the sport's best trash talkers, Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor, went at it Monday night.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together to go over what is available on fantasy football waiver wires, but they also make sure to provide you with plenty of good strategies for taking advantage of the upcoming fantasy trade deadline, as well. Find out if A.J. Dillon is a must-start every week with Aaron Jones out, where Cam Newton ranks amongst QBs for the rest of the season, which players you should drop, who are the “lottery ticket” players to stash on your bench and more.
Le'Veon Bell has been released from the Baltimore Ravens, per a report.
A loss by Oklahoma creates an opening for the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff in this week's bowl projections. Alabama stands to benefit.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer got an interesting phone call when speaking to the media Monday.
This would be the definition of a quick trigger.
The USMNT were without plenty of regular stars in Jamaica, but they did have plenty of luck in their 1-1 draw.
Marcus Stroman held nothing back after a fan swapped in a Yankees jersey on his body as he's a free agent.
The Cowboys have done an excellent job building their roster but eggs have been broken to make the omelette. A look at the dead money reveals some forgotten names. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Whether it's holding onto an injured player or hoping a struggling option can turn things around, you might be better moving on. Jennifer Eakins reveals her Week 11 drop candidates.
Will Najee Harris deliver his biggest game of the season in Week 11? Check out where he lands in our rankings.