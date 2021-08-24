Ryan Succop tests positive for COVID-19

The Buccaneers will be without their primary kicker for their preseason finale this week.

Per multiple reporters, head coach Bruce Arians announced that kicker Ryan Succop, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19. Arians said Succop went out to dinner indoors with some Titans players when Tennessee was in town for joint practices and a preseason game last week.

Arians noted Succop is the only Buccaneers player who tested positive following the Titans’ visit. Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel announced he tested positive and the team has put Anthony Rush on the COVID-19 list.

Succop made a 49-yard field goal last week.

The Titans also have rookie kicker Jose Borregales on their roster, so they do not need to make another move for this week’s game.

