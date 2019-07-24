Ryan Succop had offseason knee surgery

Ryan Succop went on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury. The injury was disclosed Tuesday.

The Titans kicker had offseason knee surgery that “did not go as neatly as planned,” Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

Succop experienced swelling during his rehab, according to Kuharsky.

It is unclear which knee was surgically repaired.

Succop, 32, expects to return in time for the season opener. Austin Bernard is the second kicker/punter on the roster.

Succop made 26 of 30 field goal attempts and 28 of 31 PATs last season.