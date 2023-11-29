Ryan Stonehouse is the AFC special teams player of the week

The Titans didn't score any points in the second half of last Sunday's game against the Panthers, but they were still able to leave Week 12 with a 17-10 win.

Punter Ryan Stonehouse played a big role in the victory. Carolina's best field position after Stonehouse's four punts in the final 30 minutes of the game was their own 20-yard-line and the other three drives all started at or inside their own 12-yard-line.

Stonehouse had seven punts over the entire game and five of them left the Titans starting inside the 20-yard-line. Making the Panthers drive long distances turned out to be a good approach for Tennessee.

Stonehouse's efforts were rewarded on Wednesday. The NFL announced that he is the AFC special teams player of the week for the second time in his career.