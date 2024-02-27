Who is Ryan Stanchek? La Salle HS grad is UTEP's new co-offensive coordinator, per report

Ryan Stanchek, a former La Salle High School Lancers football standout, is the new co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at the University of Texas at El Paso, according to a report from ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel.

Stanchek spent one season as the offensive line coach for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Stanchek was hired at Tulsa in January 2023.

UTEP had hired Jared Kaster to be the Miners' co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in December. But Kaster is leaving El Paso, per multiple reports, to take a job on Washington State's coaching staff.

Kaster's departure means Stanchek is reunited with UTEP head coach Scotty Walden, who hired Stanchek two years ago at Austin Peay to be co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Five things to know about Cincinnati native Stanchek:

Stanchek, 37, is a 2004 La Salle graduate.

Stanchek was first-team all-state, all-GCL and all-southwest Ohio, and a team captain for the Lancers.

"I think the people make the place," Stanchek told The Enquirer in 2014. "La Salle's definitely a place made by people. A lot of schools have great facilities and nice things but the people make the place."

Stanchek played college football at West Virginia.

A four-year starter on the Mountaineers' offensive line, Stanchek was a first-team all-Big East selection as a senior, and a second-team All-American. He finished his WVU career with 48 consecutive starts.

Stanchek signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2009 as an undrafted free agent. He played for the Arena Football League's Cleveland Gladiators before starting his coaching career.

Stanchek's first coaching job was at Indiana, under then-Hoosiers head coach Kevin Wilson.

Stanchek was a grad assistant working with the offensive line during Wilson's first three seasons as IU's head coach.

Wilson, a former Miami University assistant and coordinator, became Tulsa's head coach before last season, and hired Stanchek as his offensive line coach.

Stanchek also got to work at Tulsa with tight ends coach Greg Frey, who was Stanchek's offensive line coach at WVU. In addition, Frey was IU's offensive line coach while Stanchek was a GA for the Hoosiers.

At Tulsa, Stanchek also worked with former Colerain High School standout Joe Bolden.

Bolden, the Golden Hurricane's special teams coordinator, was hired at Tulsa a couple of months after Stanchek.

Bolden played linebacker for the Michigan Wolverines for four years after starring at Colerain for his uncle, Tom, now Lakota West's head coach.

Stanchek also worked with UTEP head coach Walden at Southern Miss.

Stanchek coached the Golden Eagles' offensive line for two seasons in 2019 and 2020, while Walden was their co-OC and later interim head coach.

In 2021, Walden became Austin Peay's head coach and Stanchek spent one season at Florida A&M.

After that season with the Rattlers, Walden brought Stanchek to Clarksville, to be Peay's co-OC and O-line coach.

