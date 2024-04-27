Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC on ESPN 55

Ryan Spann and Bogdan Guskov meet Saturday on the UFC on ESPN 55 main card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out this quick breakdown of the matchup from MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom.

Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov UFC on ESPN 55 preview

Spann (21-9 MMA, 7-4 UFC) will enter UFC on ESPN 55 needing a victory to avoid the first three-fight losing streak of his career. Spann, 32, is coming off back-to-back losses to Nikita Krylov bu first-round submission and most recently Anthony Smith by split decision last August. … Guskov (15-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) has been victorious in five of his past six bouts after returning to the win column with a first-round TKO of Zac Pauga in February. Before that, Guskov lost his UFC debut against former light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov expert pick, prediction

When it comes to co-main event bookings in the Apex era, there’s only one weight class that the current UFC matchmakers love featuring more than heavyweight – and that’s light heavyweight.

Spann, akin to arch-nemesis Anthony Smith, understands this role more than most and is seldom shy when it comes to throwing down in the octagon. Although Spann will thankfully be getting a break from “Lionheart,” Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard had the sick sense of humor to book him against Smith’s doppelganger, Guskov.

An Uzbek action fighter, Guskov appears to have a lot of the same right-handed sensibilities and finishing instincts that Spann possesses.

Between both fighters’ propensity to get wild and make risky decisions, I expect this battle to be one of the more volatile offerings on the card (which says something).

Guskov is a dangerous fighter who is live as an underdog, but I believe that his sometimes-lackadaisical defense could cost him against a long and accurate opportunist like Spann. Couple that with the kind of chaos that the smaller octagon of the Apex encourages, and I suspect that we’ll see grappling entanglements early and often.

The pick is Spann by first-round submission.

Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov odds

The oddsmakers and the public are favoring the American, listing Spann as a -205 favorite and Guskov a +158 underdog, according to FanDuel.

