Ryan Spann claims he hasn’t watched tape on Bogdan Guskov ahead of UFC on ESPN 55 co-main bout

LAS VEGAS – Ryan Spann took a non-traditional approach for his upcoming fight.

Spann (21-9 MMA, 7-4 UFC) takes on Bogdan Guskov (15-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) this Saturday in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 55 at the UFC Apex (ESPN, ESPN+), and he claims he hasn’t watched much film or studied his opponent in preparation for his return to the octagon – something not seen often in MMA.

“I haven’t really watched too much film, so I don’t know what kind of skills he’s going to bring,” Spann said at Wednesday’s media day. “People can change. He’s here for a reason. He’s against me for a reason. I’m sure he’s good, but to say that I’ve watched him or have any thoughts on him – I’m just going to go out there and do what I do.”

Spann hasn’t fought since August when he lost a close, split decision to veteran Anthony Smith. He purposely took some time off to work and develop his own skills. The 32-year-old is confident in his game, and believes he just needs to be himself to get his hand raised.

“I’m just expecting to be present and what comes from that, comes from that,” Spann said.

