Ryan Smith still happy it was Chris Davis — not himself — returning Kick Six a decade ago

AUBURN — As Jordan-Hare Stadium roared and Alabama redshirt freshman Adam Griffith lined up to attempt a 56-yard field goal, Auburn football defensive back Ryan Smith had an idea.

The Crimson Tide had already missed three field goals earlier in the game − all off the foot of senior Cade Foster − and Griffith, who only had two attempts at this point in his career, had yet to make a field goal from more than 20 yards out.

Smith took a look around and started to trot backward toward his team's end zone. He knew the Tigers could benefit by having someone ready to return the ball if it came up short, especially considering the fact that the Alabama players on the field were mostly offensive linemen.

But by the time Smith parked under the goalposts, Gus Malzahn signaled for a timeout to ice Griffith. The first-year Auburn coach and his staff also had the same idea as Smith, but they opted to put senior cornerback Chris Davis in position to return a miss.

No more than 120 seconds later, Davis was 109 yards across the field, being yanked down by fellow defensive back Jonathon Mincy and mobbed by his teammates running off the sideline celebrating their win over Alabama in the 2013 Iron Bowl − forever immortalized as the Kick Six.

A decade later as Auburn and coach Hugh Freeze, who is a close friend of Malzahn's, prepare to cap the regular season against coach Nick Saban's Crimson Tide in the 2023 edition of the sport's greatest rivalry, Smith is still happy it was his roommate with the ball in his hands, tightroping down the sideline on the way to making what may be the most memorable play in college football history.

"I'm an Alabama kid," Smith, who grew up in Cordova as an Auburn fan, told the Montgomery Advertiser this month. "The only goal for me is to beat Alabama, so it was never about, 'Oh, this is my moment or anybody's moment.' Our team was so one that year. The brotherhood (we had) and just wanting to have everybody else's success, that wasn't even a thought."

Smith, though he wasn't the one who wound up camped under Griffith's miss, was still one of the 11 Tigers on the field for the play. He was lined up just behind his linemen and jumped in excitement as Robenson Therezie nearly came off the edge and blocked the kick.

He waved his arms as the ball soared through the air, signaling it was a miss, before he watched Davis begin running toward the Auburn sideline. Smith laid a block against an Alabama lineman, knocking the opponent to the grass in an effort to spring Davis free.

"When you're in those moments, obviously you look back on it now and you still get chills, but during those moments it's just (trying to) execute," Smith said. "Doing what you've done the past 18-21 years, however long you've been playing football. ...

"That moment was just so fast. It's like you're hoping, you're holding your breath, hoping that he makes it to the end zone. But after I saw him stay inbounds, I knew it was nobody that was going to catch him."

Davis and Smith, both natives of the Birmingham area, came in together as freshmen and were roommates during their senior years. Smith recalls being in a room with Davis shortly after the play, trying to digest what had just happened: "You've got ESPN on and that's all they're replaying," Smith said.

The two remain in touch. They, along with other former athletes, started a company in 2022 − We Are Rivalry − that's designed to highlight the work athletes do after their playing days have passed: "Many (former athletes) have successful careers where they're engineers or dentists or mechanics or restaurant owners," Smith said. "Whatever the case is, we have a centralized platform ... that allows you to filter out and get back engaged with the athletes and the things that they currently have."

Smith hopes to be back in Jordan-Hare Stadium for this year's Iron Bowl. AU athletics plans to honor that 2013 team, which also created the Miracle in Jordan-Hare that season, during the game. The senior class of that roster, including Smith and Davis, experienced a range of successes and failures, from winning a national championship as freshmen to going 3-9 and watching their coach get fired as juniors.

But it all culminated in the Kick Six.

"We all know what that rivalry is about," Smith said. "When I think back at that moment, it's more so being grateful of being able to live a childhood dream to go to Auburn, to have success and then have as many big moments as we had. To top it off with the Kick Six as a senior, with everything in between that transpired, I think it's just a moment that you just smile about. ...

"I feel grateful to be a part of (that) with those group of guys because it is more so about the teammates that was on the field during those times and during that season. ... That's what I'm more happy about."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Former Auburn DB Ryan Smith reflects on 2013 Iron Bowl 10 years later