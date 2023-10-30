Ryan Silverfield says 'I love the fact that our fans want more' after 6-2 start for Memphis football

Memphis football's wild 45-42 win over North Texas last week kept the Tigers on track for a chance in the conference title game, but the win also made the Tigers bowl-eligible for the 10th straight season.

Coach Ryan Silverfield said at his Monday press conference that he understands fans want more than just bowl eligibility, though.

"I love the fact that our fans want more," Silverfield said. "I love the fact that people are saying 'You should be undefeated.' That is a wonderful thing. I appreciate people wanting that. Literally just a few short years before I got here, people were talking about getting rid of the football program. Now we're going to 10 straight bowl games. We talked about that being our minimum expectation, which is a wonderful thing. That means we expect great things within our program. We've got to continue to elevate our program on a national stage. And the best way we know how to do that is handling our business on and off the field."

That journey for the Tigers (6-2, 3-1 AAC) continues Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+) against South Florida (4-4, 2-2) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis is coming off two consecutive 6-6 regular seasons, but fans have been expecting better results this season in the first year of the new-look American Athletic Conference. The AAC lost Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida after last season and replaced them with UAB, North Texas, Rice, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic and UTSA.

The Tigers are coming off two-straight road wins over a pair of those new teams in UAB and North Texas. Last week's game against the Mean Green came down to the final seconds after quarterback Seth Henigan found wide receiver Joe Scates to salvage a road win after Memphis threw away a 24-point lead.

That win meant Memphis is now 3-1 in one-score games this season, a much better record than last year's 0-4 mark in close games. Silverfield has talked all season about "finding a way" to win close games, whether it was a red zone stand in the final minute against Navy or the late touchdown drive to beat North Texas.

Whatever it is, the Tigers have been much better down the stretch than they were last season.

"We talked about man, maybe last year the ball didn't always bounce our way," Silverfield said. "We talked about the Cotton Bowl, man, the ball didn't bounce our way a lot of those years. It's just playing good sound football and doing things the right way. I think sometimes things favor you, and obviously finding ways to win games is hard. But we continue to do so."

Injury updates

Silverfield provided a few injury updates.

Starting left guard Jonah Gambill, who missed last week's game, is day to day.

Receiver Roc Taylor should be "good to go."

Defensive back Greg Rubin: "We've got expectations that Greg will be able to participate," Silverfield said.

