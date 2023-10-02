Ryan Silverfield determined to fix what nearly doomed Memphis football in Boise State game

Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield didn't hold back during his opening remarks to the media after Saturday's gutsy, come-from-behind victory over Boise State.

Even though his Tigers (4-1) rallied from a 17-0 deficit to win 35-32, Silverfield had not forgotten what he called an "inexcusable, pedestrian start" to the game.

"I know you guys are gonna ask why. I don't have that answer, and I've got to find it," he said.

What Silverfield found after dissecting the game film was a combination of factors. There was a lack of execution. On the second drive of the game, quarterback Seth Henigan's pass over the middle to Demeer Blankumsee that was slightly behind the receiver.

“Could’ve been a little more accurate and cleaner on some things,” Silverfield told reporters Monday.

There was tough luck. Even though subsequent video replays appeared to indicate a touchback, officials ruled that a first-quarter Boise State punt was downed inside the 1-yard line.

“I promise you … we didn’t script to be backed up on the 6-inch line to start the game,” Silverfield said.

There was Boise State. The Broncos, in some instances, were just better than the Tigers.

“They did some stuff with the quarterback run game that got us,” said Silverfield. “Then, they took some shots we weren’t able to defend. But it was like, ‘OK, settle down. Let’s get our feet underneath us and play Memphis football.”

Silverfield sat down with his coaching staff Sunday, ahead of the open week, and issued a challenge. Because, even though Memphis found a way to come back and beat Boise State, the Tigers may not be as fortunate if they find themselves in a deep hole when they return to play versus Tulane (6 p.m., Oct. 13).

“If we do that again versus Tulane, it could get ugly quick,” he said.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How Memphis football is fixing slow start issues from Boise State win