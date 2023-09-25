Ryan Silverfield: Memphis football ready for 'heck of a challenge' against Boise State

Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield isn't taking the next opponent lightly.

Boise State (2-2, 1-0 Mountain West) visits Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN2) to close out Memphis' non-conference slate. The Broncos are only 2-2 on the season, but that includes losses at Washington and against UCF.

"It's going to be a heck of a challenge," Silverfield said Monday. "Excited about this opportunity. I know our crowd is going to show up because this is just going to be a tremendous matchup and a tremendous atmosphere for the Memphis Tigers."

Silverfield mentioned Boise State's history as one of the best programs outside the traditional Power Five conferences in college football, but also looked at their recent history — Boise State won 10 games last year and was picked to win the Mountain West Conference title this year.

Specifically, he said Broncos quarterback Taylen Green "can throw the full length of a football field" and said "they have one of the best running backs I've seen so far on film," in Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty is coming off a career-high 205 yards rushing in Boise State's win over San Diego State last week.

Memphis (3-1) is coming off its first loss of the season. The Tigers came up short in an upset bid against Missouri in St. Louis, but Silverfield said there were plenty of positives to take from the game. After going back and watching the film from the game, Silverfield said Memphis' issues came down to execution.

"If it doesn't show up on a Tuesday or Wednesday practice, it's going to be hard to just randomly show up on Saturday," Silverfield said. "If you're not getting the block right and if the communication is not there, then you've got a whole week to clean it up and make sure. But that's the beautiful thing about this — you get to prepare, you get to prepare, you get to prepare. So when you do go out there on Saturday, it comes out at a great level."

More: Memphis football needs to solve consistently inconsistent offense as bulk of AAC teams awaits

Silverfield also provided an update on kickers Seth Morgan and Tristian Vandenberg, who both missed Saturday's game because of injuries. Both kickers are "day to day," he said. Tanner Gillis, who was listed as a backup punter but went 2-for-2 on field goals in the game, will kick if neither is ready to play against Boise State.

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ryan Silverfield says Memphis football ready for Boise State