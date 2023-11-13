Ryan Silverfield on Memphis football 'finding a way' again in win over Charlotte
Memphis football kept its AAC title hopes alive with an overtime win over Charlotte on Saturday.
Memphis football kept its AAC title hopes alive with an overtime win over Charlotte on Saturday.
No. 7 Texas nearly saw its national championship hopes disappear thanks to a second-half collapse at home against No. 23 Kansas State.
Army has been an independent in football since 2004 but is now set to join the AAC in 2024.
Jorge Martin breaks down all the fantasy fireworks that came from the Lions-Chargers Week 10 thriller.
Week 10 had a record number of games finish at the buzzer with a game winning kicks. It also included some shocking upsets and major comebacks. Simply put, it was the best NFL Sunday of the season to date. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 10 action on Sunday.
Dobbs is getting every chance to flourish in Minnesota. And he’s learning a version of the Kyle Shanahan offense, which makes him valuable to other teams running a similar scheme.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his game-by-game need-to-know notes for Week 10.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Miles Bridges is due in court again on Monday for a hearing regarding a new domestic violence incident after his initial 30-game suspension.
The Jets and Raiders had a hard time scoring points on Sunday night.
Michael Mayer scored the game's only touchdown for the Raiders on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Maxey and Joel Embiid combined for 87 points in a win over the Pacers.
For one half at least, Watson looked like a quarterback worthy of $230 million and three first-round picks. If he plays like he did vs. the Ravens, Cleveland is a Super Bowl contender.
The Chargers and Lions played a thriller on Sunday.
Fresh off a bye week and armed with new talent on defense, the 49ers looked very much like Super Bowl contenders against the league's hottest team.
Three players, three pickups to consider early in Week 11.
Follow all the late window Week 10 NFL action live with Yahoo Sports.
The top five teams are all undefeated.
Saniya Rivers dropped 33 points to lead NC State to a huge upset win on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.
Dustin Hopkins, after missing an extra point in the fourth quarter, had no issue with his game-winning field goal for the Browns.
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.